The dollar is expected to rise further, said economist Mirza Akhtar Baig

ISLAMABAD: Editor in chief Pakistan group of news paper and Chairman Roze News SK Niazi while talking in his renowned talk show sachi baat he said that,If Muslims unite, the name and sign of Israel will be erased, There is a severe lack of unity among Muslims,

Israel has started ground war after air, Protests were also held in Pakistan, But now it has gone beyond jalsa processions and protests, Muslim rulers must now take physical action,

The situation of Palestine is very bad and the encirclement in Gaza has been tightened further,Our rulers talk a lot, the same is true in assemblies, What our rulers want to do is still not clear, Muslim countries can force Israel to its knees through alliance, Muslim countries are not on the same page, see this result, The dates for the last week of January are coming out for the election, The Election Commissioner is in constant touch with the Caretaker Government, Election Commissioner is active to conduct the election, As the value of the dollar was coming down, the economy improved,

Economist Mirza Akhtar Baig’s talk in Sachi Baat program,The dollar is expected to rise further, said economist ,Increasing demand over time gives the dollar a push, The interest rate will decrease in the coming time, The purpose of raising interest rates is to bring down inflation,

Interest rate cut was expected which was not done, The interest rate should be gradually brought down to the level of 18 and then 15, Rising interest rates will not improve our GDP,After electricity, the gas bomb is also going to explode, said economist ,Gas demand increases in winter, prices will increase, Evacuation of illegal residents will bring control over law and order

We who are deporting illegal residents, this is our right,