Islamabad: After parliamentarians, there is a possibility of a big increase in the salaries of federal ministers, the summary of which has been prepared.

Sources have told Express News that it has been decided to amend the Federal Ministers and Ministers of State’s Allowances and Salaries Act, 1975. The amendment will be made in clause three of the 1975 Act.

According to sources, clause three is related to the salaries of ministers. Approval of the summary of the increase in salaries is now likely through circulation. At present, the salary of a federal minister is two hundred thousand and the salary of a minister of state is one hundred and eighty thousand, while the allowances, vehicles, offices, etc. of the ministers are in addition to the salaries.

Sources have further informed that a big increase in the salaries of ministers is expected after the amendment.