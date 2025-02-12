ISLAMABAD: Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and said that there is a lot of speculation in the media about the rally held in Swabi. Khawaja Asif pointed to the PTI and said that after the failure of the provincial government, his party has the same position in the National Assembly as before, the same situation existed before, they have expelled someone else from the party. He said that some old people have been dismissed from the party, which only wants power, this is a natural process, now it is no longer power, it is a period of testing, political parties are tested when they face difficult times, we understand how successful they will be under their leadership. The Defense Minister said that the Turkish President is coming to Pakistan and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif was also on a foreign tour, Pakistan’s foreign policy has improved. Khawaja Asif said that the visit of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is of great importance, he is and is our friend, our closest ally.

He said that they are with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the program is running, I think that we will be able to settle other issues with them, whatever issues we already have with the IMF, we are implementing them.

He said that God willing, the people will be happy, all the indicators are first class.