Islamabad: Shibli Faraz, the leader of the opposition in the Senate, said that Speaking in the Senate session, he said that the election symbol was snatched from the PTI, a puppet government was imposed through Form 47, today, January 14, is a black day in the history of the country’s parliament, I challenge that if this had happened to any other political party, it would not have even been seen, the mandate was actually snatched not from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf but from the people of Pakistan.

Shibli Faraz said that the real purpose of establishing Al-Qadir University is to teach on the Seerat Nabawi (peace be upon him), but a case was made against the founder of PTI, Nawaz Sharif’s son Hassan Nawaz sold a property to a property tycoon, the cabinet was told that the British crime agency had said not to bring this deal to the public, but you showed that whoever does good work in the country is not for his good.

He said that obstacles are being put in the fundraising of Shaukat Khanum Hospital, the money in question in the 190 million pound case has returned to the national treasury.

Shibli Faraz said that the former Prime Minister was arrested from the High Court building, they always sell new gossip, sometimes they say Udan Pakistan, sometimes they say they will make Pakistan a tiger, but here Pakistan is not even a jackal, there were not as many political prisoners in the history of Pakistan as there are today, even during the martial law era, there were not as many political prisoners, the PPP also came to power by compromising.

He said that despite the order of the Chairman Senate, Senator Ijaz Chaudhry was not brought to the House, the Punjab government does not want Ijaz Chaudhry to be allowed to come here, the Punjab government does not have the courage to let us disrespect the Upper House, this is disrespect for the entire House, we will protest on this issue.

Later, PTI senators held a protest in the Senate with pictures of Ijaz Chaudhry and gathered in front of the Chairman Senate’s dais and shouted slogans.

On the other hand, Ahsan Iqbal and Senator Azam Nazir Tarar recorded a protest in the House for calling Pakistan a jackal. Azam Nazir said that they are talking wrongly, the word jackal should be deleted, it is not possible that they call Pakistan a jackal and we remain silent.

Similarly, Ahsan Iqbal also expressed his anger and severely criticized Shibli Faraz and PTI. Later, the Chairman Senate silenced the government members.