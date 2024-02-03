ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Federal Minister for Information Murtaza Solangi says that the arrangements related to the elections have been completed.

While giving a press conference in Islamabad, Murtaza Solangi said that Pakistan is taking action against terrorists, our security forces are fully prepared for the elections, very good security arrangements have been made for the general elections, and the security is divided into three parts. It has been divided, police in the first part, Rangers and FC in the second will perform security duties, and the third tier of security will be with the Pakistan Army.

He said that more than 12 crore citizens will be able to vote across the country, 6 crore 9 million male and more than 5 crore 9 million female voters are registered.

He said that there was terrorism in the country at the time of elections in 2008 and 2013, terrorism increased after the Taliban took over the government in Kabul, and Al-Qaeda and TTP use Afghanistan as a haven but give assurances. Elections will be peaceful.

The federal minister said that full security arrangements have been made at the polling stations, we are a free country, the media is free and everyone has the right to express their opinion and criticize, but the caretaker government cannot say anything about the court decision because it is ours. Not subordinated, 92 international observers from different countries will cover the elections.

Murtaza Solangi said that investors are being attracted under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), the caretaker government has taken important steps to improve the economy, and economic agreements have been made under the SIFC. are