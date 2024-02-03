The good news for cricket fans and music fans is that singer Ali Zafar is making a comeback to HBL PSL after five years.

Ali Zafar will officially sing the anthem of the ninth season of the Pakistan Super League this year, which has been confirmed by the singer himself, including the verified social media accounts of PSL.

In a short video released by Ali Zafar from PSL’s Instagram account, the singer can be seen playing a tune on the piano while the caption suggests that he has started preparing for the league’s official anthem.

The caption read ‘Setti To Bhakti Ge, Ali Zafar is ready to sing the anthem of the ninth season of PSL in his magical style’.

As soon as this news came out on social media, the fans expressed their joy.

On the other hand, Pakistani singer Aima Baig will sing this season’s song with Ali Zafar, it can be guessed from Aima’s recent Instagram stories.

Complaint of Ali Zafar:

Last month, Ali Zafar had complained that the Pakistan Cricket Board had personally approached him to prepare the anthem for the ninth edition of the PSL, but later apologised.

Made PSL anthem when PCB contacted but board apologized: Ali Zafar

According to the singer, he was officially approached by PCB himself to create this year’s PSL anthem, and he hired musicians and music producers at his own expense for 2 months and made three different versions of the anthem. Bring the version.

Ali Zafar said that after finalizing one of the versions, preparations for the release were underway when he was told that PCB could not go ahead with his anthem due to some reasons.

Popularity of Ali Zafar’s PSL Anthems:

It should be noted that Ali Zafar sang the anthems of the first three seasons of the Pakistan Super League, which is still popular today.

Will start the new season from where I left PSL 8: Ehsanullah

The players selected in the supplementary and replacement draft of PSL 9 have been announced

Ali Zafar sang the song ‘Ab Khel Ke Dukha’ in the first season of 2016, followed by ‘Ab Khel Jame Ga’ in 2017 which became a super hit.

In 2018, ‘Dil Se Jaan Laga De’ was sung by Ali Zafar which became a hit.

Later, ‘Khel Dewan Ka’ in 2019, ‘Tiyar Hain’ in 2020, ‘Groove Meera’ in 2021, ‘Age Dekh’ in 2022 and ‘Sab Satare Oure’ in 2023 became the PSL anthems.

It should be noted that the matches of the ninth edition of Pakistan Super League will be played in four cities Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi from February 17.

The final of the event will be held on March 18 at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi