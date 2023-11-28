The story of the film revolves around the athletes of the 2020 Refugee Olympics team who become the beacon of hope

The world premiere of Oscar-nominated Syrian director Wad al-Khatib’s new film ‘We Dare to Dream’ was held at London’s Leicester Square.

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai and actress Emma Watson also attended the event.

It is being told that the story of the film revolves around the athletes of the 2020 Refugee Olympics team who become the beacon of hope.

The film ‘We Dare to Dream’ will be released on the big screen on December 1.