Angelina Jolie, a leading Hollywood actress and human rights activist, has said that the world is suffering from double human rights issues.

In an interview, Angelina Jolie expressed regret over the world’s duplicity and discrimination on human rights, saying that human rights scales are different for everyone, the fact is that the world works on business interests.

Angelina Jolie said that human rights can never be for some people so some people can never be held, some people are accountable for crime, not for some, it is the ugly face of the world.

There is no justification for bombing Gaza, Angelina Jolie also burst on Israeli aggression

The actress said that I do not know any country in the world that is free from these things.

He said that some people believe that the colonial system has been abolished, but the fact is that controlling and exploiting developing countries is still ongoing.

It may be recalled that Angelina Jolie has also strongly condemned the Israeli bombing in Gaza.

In her statement, the Hollywood actress said that what happened in Israel could not be justified by the bombing of Gaza’s urban population, some trucks could not meet Gaza’s relief needs.

Angelina Jolie added that the total population of Gaza is two million, of which half have children, who have been living under siege for two decades.