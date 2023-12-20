According to the World Bank, the loan was approved for Pakistan under the Rise to Program, the purpose of providing the loan is to promote competitiveness for Pakistani financial management and sustainable and inclusive economic development.

The World Bank says that Pakistan needs urgent financial reforms, Pakistan has an opportunity to solve long-standing structural problems after the elections if this opportunity is missed, there is a fear of Pakistan falling into economic problems again.

According to the World Bank, under the program, coordination of Pakistan’s financial policy and transparency in loans will be brought, and strengthening taxes in the property sector has been declared as part of the plan.

The World Bank says tax laws will reduce the cost of implementation and encourage digital payments, boosting exports by reducing import tariffs.

The Rise to Program completes the first phase of tax, energy, business, and climate reforms designed to increase revenue, says World Bank Country Director Naji bin Hussain.

Naji Bin Hussain says that the Rise to Program is designed to improve the spending target, competitiveness, and investment promotion, the program will also help in better management of Pakistan’s power sector.