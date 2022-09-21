Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal chose a really odd but distinctive wedding invitation. The card’s initial appearance has been made known.

There is a full-scale effort being made to prepare for the wedding. The card was not made public, but the dates and location were.

The couple’s lovely yet unusual wedding invitation was initially obtained by PinkVilla, a prominent Indian source.

The pair riding a bicycle is depicted on the greeting card. Ali is dressed in a jacket, slacks, and a tie, while Richa is dressed in a crimson sari.

One of their pals, Puneet Gupta, created the wedding invitation.The pre-wedding activities will start on September 30. On October 1st, there will be a mehendi and sangeet.

On October 2nd, Fazal and Chadha will have a wedding celebration for their larger social circle. The pair will then exchange vows in a private ceremony on October 6 and host a lavish celebration at a hotel in South Mumbai on October 7.

Look this

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ciwmb2Yrzh4/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=5fcf884b-b050-4456-9de8-f923b44ab733

PinkVilla claims that Richa Chadha used a GIF that said “New Life Loading” to formally announce the news of her impending nuptials on Twitter a few days ago.