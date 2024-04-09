The weather is likely to remain hot till April 11 in most places of Sindh including Karachi.

According to the Meteorological Department, the day temperature in Sindh may reach 40 to 42 degrees Celsius, while the temperature in Lower Sindh is likely to be 37 to 39 degrees Celsius.

On the other hand, the meteorological department said that the weather in Karachi is likely to be hot and dry today, the temperature is likely to rise to 37 to 39 degrees Celsius.

On Eid-ul-Fitr, chances of heavy rains in Punjab, PDMA has issued an alert

According to the Meteorological Department, the weather in Karachi is likely to remain hot and humid during the days of Eid, the temperature may reach 34 to 36 degrees Celsius during the days of Eid, while sea breezes are likely to blow from the west and south-west.

The Meteorological Department said that on April 13 and 14, there is a possibility of rain with wind and thunder in Karachi.