The statement of Pakistan cricket team’s fast bowler Shaheen Afridi came out after suffering defeat in a sensational match by the defending champions Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup and getting out of the tournament.

Defending champions Sri Lanka qualified for the final after defeating Pakistan in a thrilling match in the crucial match of the Asia Cup Super Four stage on Thursday. After the defeat, the journey of the green shirts in the tournament ended.

Cricket fans are looking sad after the defeat by Sri Lanka In such a situation, Shaheen Shah Afridi, the fast bowler of the Pakistan cricket team, has issued a statement and said that the way the tournament ended is disappointing, but everything is not over with it.

He said that we never gave up and fought and this fighting spirit should not be lost, a big challenge (World Cup) is coming in front of us and we will prepare well for it.

It should be noted that the Asia Cup final will be played between India and Sri Lanka on Sunday.