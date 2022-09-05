By Asif Mahmood

On September 6, we remember those who sacrificed their lives defending the motherland. So let us also remember those brave sons of the soil who were non-Muslims but sacrificed themselves for the motherland.

Squadron Leader Peter Christie participated in the 1965 war. When the war of 71 broke out, Peter Christie was working in the PIA on deputation. He left and came back. There was a threat of enemy attack on Karachi. It was necessary to stop it. Base Commander Air Commodore Nazir Latif was also a Christian. (He was awarded the Tamgha e Juarat in the war of 65 and he was awarded the Sarah e Jurat in the war of 71). He said the only way to stop the enemy is to destroy the Jamnagar Airport, but it will be a kill-and-die mission and there is no chance of a comeback. Who will go? Peter Christie said, “I have been waiting for this day, I will go.” During this mission, Peter Christie sacrificed himself for the country.

Wing Commander Marvin Leslie was stationed in Karachi as a Flight Lieutenant during the Battle of 65. When the enemy attacked Karachi, he shot down two Indian ships. He was honored with the title of the protector of Karachi’ by the citizens. He was awarded Sitara e jurat twice. The airport of Jamnagar was to be attacked again and whoever determined to go there had to think that there was no possibility of returning from the mission. History repeated itself. This time, Commander Marvin Leslie Middlecott stood up for the motherland and volunteered himself even though he had just returned from Jordan the day before. On his way back after the successful attack, he was attacked by Indian MiG, missiles were fired at him. A missile hit the aircraft. Another son of Pakistan was sacrificed for Pakistan.

He also participated in the Arab war against Israel and was highly respected by King Hussein of Jordan. Shah Hussain had made a formal request that you will bury the body of Commander Middlecote wrapped in the Pakistani flag, but our request is to place the national flag of Jordan under the commander’s head. This will be our tribute to a great commander. But this wish of Shah Hussain could not be fulfilled. Like Squadron Leader Peter Christie, the body of Commander Marvin Leslie could not be found.