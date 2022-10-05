PARIS: Hadis Najafi, a 22-year-old Iranian lady, stated in a self-shot video as she got ready to march, “I am truly hoping that in some years, after everything has changed, I would be delighted to having been involved by taking part in this demonstration.”

Hadis was slain on September 21 in Karaj, outside of Tehran, while taking part in a public protest, not long after she recorded the message to her phone.She had birdshot wounds to her face, neck, and chest after being shot by security personnel several times at close range, according to Amnesty International.

Rights organisations claim that dozens of individuals, including Hadis , have died as a result of the Iranian security forces’ crackdown on demonstrations following the murder of Mahsa Amini in their custody, which sparked them.

With anti-regime chants and women taking off their headscarves, the rallies have breached Iranian taboos. However, security personnel have responded with deadly force, which according to Amnesty raises questions about a possible intention to murder protesters.

Najafi’s sister displayed the bloody backpack that was found after she was shot in a video that was captured by her grieving family.She claimed that Mahsa Amini was the reason why she was able to walk out and stand tall. “We lost Hadis, and we have no fear whatsoever.”

Her distressed mother continued: “My daughter was killed in the name of Mahsa Amini and the hijab. For Mahsa, she gave her life. She wished to preserve Mahsa’s legacy.”

Being in the forefront

While Amnesty claims to have confirmed 52 names of those dead, including five women, one child, and five boys, Iran Human Rights (IHR), a Norwegian organisation, claims that over 90 people, including seven women, have died in the crackdown.

According to relatives, the deceased women had no prior experience with political action and went to the streets in support of a movement they thought gave an unheard-of sight of optimism.