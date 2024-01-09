The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced the vice-captain of the national T20 team.

According to sources, Mohammad Rizwan has been appointed as the vice-captain of the Pakistan T20 team.

Mohammad Rizwan will serve as the vice-captain in the 5-match series against New Zealand.

The T20 series between Pakistan and New Zealand will start on January 12. Pakistani players who are playing the Test series in Australia have reached New Zealand.

It should be noted that earlier Shadab Khan was the vice-captain of the national T20 team, but after Babar Azam’s resignation from the captaincy, the Pakistan Cricket Board appointed Shaheen Shah Afridi as the captain of the national T20 team.