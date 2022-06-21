The Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) has expected rain in Karachi with severe winds and thunderstorms starting today evening, according to Geo News, as sections of the country have begun to get pre-monsoon rains.

According to the PMD, the first pre-monsoon rain in Karachi is expected to begin this evening (Tuesday) and last until Wednesday, June 22. Rain is also expected in Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana, shikarpur, Shikarpoor, Jacobabad, Nawabshah, and other parts of Sindh over the next two days, according to the Met Department.