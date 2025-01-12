Rawalpindi: The verdict in the 190 million pound reference against the founder PTI and Bushra Bibi will be announced tomorrow in Adiala Jail, the accountability court staff has officially informed the founder PTI’s lawyers.

The hearing of the 190 million pound reference will be held tomorrow in Adiala Jail, founder PTI lawyer Khalid Yousuf Chaudhry said that the accountability court staff in Islamabad has officially informed that the verdict in the 190 million pound reference will be announced tomorrow in Adiala Jail.

It should be noted that the accountability court had postponed the verdict in the 190 million pound reference twice, the last hearing of the trial was held in Adiala Jail on December 18 last year, the verdict will be announced in the presence of the founder PTI and Bushra Bibi.

The date of delivery of the verdict in the case was earlier set for December 23, however, the court postponed the date of delivery of the verdict to January 6, now the date of delivery of the verdict in the case has been set for January 13.

The jail trial of the 190 million pound reference was completed in a year, this is the only case against Imran Khan whose trial lasted for a year.

NAB arrested Imran Khan on November 13, 2023, after interrogating Imran Khan in Adiala Jail for 17 days, the 190 million pound reference was filed in the Accountability Court on December 1, 2023.

The court indicted Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi on February 27, 2024, and the statements of a total of 35 witnesses were recorded in the 190 million pound reference.

Former Principal Secretary Azam Khan, former Chief Minister Pervez Khattak, and former Federal Minister Zubaida Jalal also recorded their statements in the 190 million pound reference.

The judges changed 4 times in the 190 million pound reference. The hearing was first conducted by Judge Muhammad Bashir, then by Judge Nasir Javed Rana. After that, the reference came to Judge Muhammad Ali Warraich and then again to Judge Nasir Javed Rana.