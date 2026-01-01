The State Bank of Pakistan has released foreign exchange data.
The statement issued by the State Bank of Pakistan includes data up to December 26, according to which the value of the country’s total reserves has reached $21.122 billion.
Daily The Patriot
Published: January 1, 2026 | Updated 5 hours ago
