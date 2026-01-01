Daily The Patriot

Business

The value of total foreign exchange reserves has exceeded $21 billion.

By: DailyPakistan

Published: January 1, 2026 | Updated 5 hours ago

Dollar steady as Powell flags inflation risks; Mideast worries rise

The State Bank of Pakistan has released foreign exchange data.

The statement issued by the State Bank of Pakistan includes data up to December 26, according to which the value of the country’s total reserves has reached $21.122 billion.

