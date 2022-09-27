The US government is pleased to announce an additional $10 million for Pakistan’s food security program, according to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. At the State Department headquarters in Washington, US Foreign Minister Antony Blinken received a visit from Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. The two presidents talked about their bilateral relations and topics of shared interest.

Following the meeting, Bilawal and Blinken participated in a joint press conference where they both stated that diplomacy between the State Department and the Pakistani foreign ministry has resumed. He emphasized that “it is definitely true that diplomacy is back” between the US State Department and Pakistan’s foreign ministry.

According to the foreign minister, Pakistan is looking to the US for support and collaboration on climate justice. He declared that the moment had come for the “green revolution,” which he hoped would be led by US Vice President Joe Biden.

He declared that Pakistan had gone through a climate catastrophe of biblical apocalyptic proportions.

“From the middle of June to the end of August, it poured in Pakistan. When the rain finally stopped, a 100-kilometer lake was formed smack in the middle of my country.”A third of Pakistan is underwater as a result of the heavy rains, he claimed. Flooding affects more than 33 million people, which is more than Australia’s whole population, he said.

According to him, 16 million of these flood victims are youngsters. In Pakistan, 1,600 individuals have already passed away, with youngsters accounting for a third of those fatalities, he claimed.

He said that it is ironic that Pakistan is among the ten most climate-stressed countries on the planet despite contributing 0.8% of the world’s carbon emissions. According to the foreign minister, his nation looks to the US for help and backing so it can provide climate justice for its citizens.

A visit to Pakistan was also extended by Bilawal to Blinken during the press conference. The US Secretary of State welcomed the foreign minister and informed the media that they had an “excellent and engaged and comprehensive chat” on a variety of topics during the press briefing. This is a really challenging period for Pakistan, according to Blinken. If the matter is not resolved right away, the floods will have long-term effects, he warned.

The top US official said, “We are meeting as one-third of Pakistan is under water.” We have a sense of urgency and are motivated. We’re preparing to rebuild. In addition to stating that 17 planes bearing help for the flood victims had already departed the nation, he noted that the US stands with the people of Pakistan at this vital moment.

He added that Pakistan will also get an extra $10 million for its food security program.According to the US Secretary of State, economic ties between the US and Pakistan can be strengthened even more.