By Sardar Khan Niazi

American people are unaware that the US military is trying to provoke China and intends to instigate a conflict that could lead to a full-scale world war between the world’s two largest economies.

This provocation comes in the shape of a prearranged trip to Taiwan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the third-high-ranking figure in the US government.

Notwithstanding the opposition to the trip by US President Joe Biden and his National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan press statements, America’s leading political generals have demanded the trip go ahead.

China has been severely critical of even the prospect of a Pelosi visit to Taiwan, arguing that it would indicate silent U.S. support for the independence movement inside Taiwan, which China considers an existential threat to Chinese sovereignty.

“Should the US side insist on making the visit, China will act strongly to resolutely respond to it and take countermeasures,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said recently.

Sometime next month, the signs indicate the octogenarian grandmother of nine will slip into a C-130 cargo plane, probably shepherded by an escort of F-35 fighters and reinforced by US aircraft carriers, and test luck by landing on Taiwan, amidst forewarnings by Chinese military officers that they will stop her from entering the country.

This is the height of carelessness and is evidence of the deep mess and confusion of the US political establishment, which is desperately moving in all directions in the face of a headstrong social, economic and political crunch.

The administrations of Trump and Biden have encouraged Taiwanese separatism as they have packed the island with weapons of every kind. Now, offensively, Washington is admitting openly a growing number of US military personnel in Taiwan.

The US media reported in October 2021 that US troops are stationed in Taiwan, and in December, the US doubled the number of troops stationed there. In March of that year, a report said that the United States was in discussion to station offensive missiles that would have violated the INF treaty on Taiwan.

The US State Department removed wording on its official website on May 5, 2022, that “the United States does not support Taiwan independence” and “acknowledging the Chinese position that there is but one China and Taiwan is part of China.”

The US is transforming the island into an offensive launch platform for war with China, seeking to provoke China into military action against Taiwan Just as it has for years built up the Ukrainian military as a bastion against Russia with the aim of provoking the current disastrous war.

The US forgets that Chinese officials are considering a military response to Pelosi’s trip, including intercepting her flight or sending Chinese aircraft to overfly the Taiwanese mainland. The US military, for its part, is preparing to deploy aircraft carriers and scramble fighter aircraft to support the operation.

Having an unparalleled economic, social and political crisis at home, leading sections of the US political establishment are seeking to intensify the global war that has flared up in Ukraine with the opening of a Pacific front.

The US plans for war against China reveal its recklessness. As terrible as the US-provoked war in Ukraine has been, a war over Taiwan, a central chokepoint of the global economy, would have infinitely greater human and economic costs.

The ruling classes of the US and its NATO allies are turning to war because they have no answer to the mounting domestic political opposition and a social, economic, and political crisis. However, the working class is in the same way determined in taking up the struggle against war as a critical component of the fight against social disparity and authoritarianism.