Despite the worldwide condemnation of the attacks on hospitals in Gaza, the United States came out in defense of the Israeli attacks on Al-Shafa Hospital, calling Al-Shafa Hospital, full of patients and hundreds of displaced civilians seeking asylum, a command and control center of Hamas.

In a statement issued by the White House justifying the Israeli attacks on al-Shafa Hospital, it is said that Hamas has established a command and control center in al-Shafa Hospital in Gaza.

US National Security Spokesman John Kirby, while justifying the Israeli attacks, said with reference to US intelligence sources that Hamas has stored weapons in al-Shafa Hospital and they are ready to respond to Israeli military action.

Hamas responded to the US statement, saying the White House’s remarks were fueling more ‘massacres’ in Gaza hospitals.

The White House’s statement reiterated Israel’s stated justification for the attacks on hospitals in Gaza, which have been claiming that Hamas fighters are using certain hospitals as their shields.

On the other hand, former US presidential candidate and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has also supported the attack on Israel’s al-Shafa hospital.

Speaking during an event, Hillary Clinton said that those who oppose the ceasefire in Gaza and the attacks on hospitals do not know Hamas. President Joe Biden took the right step by not calling for a complete ceasefire. Is.

The former US Secretary of State said that those calling for a ceasefire live in another world but do not know Hamas, they use hospitals as their shields and a ceasefire will be a gift for them to prepare themselves for the next attack. could prepare and launch another attack on October 7.

Hillary Clinton defended the humanitarian Israeli attacks in Gaza, saying that the cease-fire freezes the conflict instead of solving it, so Israel should continue its attacks until Hamas is crushed.

On the other hand, Human Rights Watch’s director of human rights for Israel and Palestine Omar Shakir, while rejecting the Israeli justification and its defense by the US, said that even if it is proven that Hamas is using the hospital for its military operations, then Also under international law it is necessary to give an effective warning before an attack on a hospital.

He said that this situation is very alarming because thousands of displaced people of Gaza are currently sheltering in hospitals in Gaza, including al-Shafa. In such a situation, it is very important under international humanitarian law to give a warning before the attack so that civilians can move to safe places.

On the other hand, after the attack on al-Shafa Hospital, the White House said in its statement that hospitals and patients should be protected.

Spokesman White House said that the US does not support an attack on any hospital, the US does not want to see an attack on a hospital where innocent, helpless, and sick people are trying to get medical help, and hospitals and patients are protected. be provided