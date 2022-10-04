WASHINGTON: The United States condemned North Korea’s launch of a ballistic missile over Japan as “dangerous and reckless,” pledging to defend South Korea and Japan with all of America’s might,

She stated that US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with his counterparts in Japan and South Korea to discuss “appropriate and robust joint and international responses.”Sullivan reaffirmed the US’s “ironclad” commitment to Japan and South Korea’s defense and stated that Washington would continue efforts to limit North Korea’s ability to advance its prohibited weapons programs.

The missile launched on Thursday was the first to fly over Japan in five years, prompting a warning to residents to take cover and a temporary halt to train operations in the country’s northern regions.

The State Department’s assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific affairs, Daniel Kritenbrink, said China needed to do more to combat North Korean sanctions evasion in its coastal waters. He also stated that Beijing and Russia should collaborate to disrupt Pyongyang’s procurement networks.