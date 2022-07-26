In the areas of immunisation, nutrition, mother’s health, child survival, and health security across borders, Pakistan and the United States will strengthen and expand their existing health cooperation.

The two nations have also begun working together to establish the Pakistani Center for Disease Control.

Speaking at a US-Pakistan Health Dialogue hosted by the US State Department, US Agency for International Development, and Department of Health and Human Services, Mr. Abdul Qadir Patel, Pakistan’s Federal Health Minister for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination, made these remarks.

The US government sent 61.5 million COVID vaccinations, 16 million paediatric vaccines, and other equipment including protective kits and ventilators in the country’s fight against the pandemic, for which the health minister praised them.



According to him, the cooperation between Pakistan and the United States during the COVID epidemic “clearly indicated that a robust Pak-US partnership in the health sector might become a bulwark against pandemic and diseases therefore saving millions of valuable human lives.”

“Disease has no respect for borders. According to the health minister, a pandemic will not only be difficult for a particular nation but also for the surrounding area and beyond.

The Minister highlighted Pakistan’s efforts to eradicate polio and stressed the importance of a comprehensive strategy that included immunisation and nutrition for both mothers and children.

In order to properly track and stop the spread of disease across borders, he claimed that Pakistan was bolstering its Border Health Agency as part of its efforts to advance the Global Health Security Agenda