ISLAMABAD: Over the next twelve hours, cloudy weather is predicted to predominate in the country’s upper and central regions. But in Islamabad, upper and central Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir, rain with wind and thunderstorms as well as snow over high areas are anticipated.

Additionally, isolated severe rainfall is anticipated in Kashmir, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and other areas. Additionally, isolated locations in upper Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa are susceptible to hailstorms.

The following major cities’ temperatures this morning:

The temperature was sixteen degrees centigrade in Islamabad and Muzaffarabad, twelve in Murree, twenty in Lahore and Peshawar, twenty-two in Karachi, and ten in Quetta and Gilgit.

The Met Office predicts partly overcast conditions with a risk of rain, wind, and thunderstorms for Srinagar, Leh, Jammu, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian, and Baramulla in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

This morning’s temperature reading was:

Jammu is seventeen degrees Celsius, Leh is minus one degree Celsius, while Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian, and Baramulla are all eight degrees Celsius.