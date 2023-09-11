I have a question for my readers. Do you know Peter Christy? I can well imagine the answer will be: No sir! Who was Peter Christy? So here is the answer and the answer is very simple: Peter Christy was our national hero who sacrificed his life for Pakistan.

Peter Christy was Squadron Leader at Pakistan Air force. He was a fighter pilot. He also served as weapon systems officer. He joined PAF in 1962 as flying officer. He participated in 1965 war and was conferred with tamgha e jurat by Government of Pakistan in recognition of his bravery and services during the war.

After 1965 war he started working for PIA. He was working abroad with PIA when the war again broke out in 1971. He came back to Pakistan and volunteered himself for war. H was selected for a very tough job, the bombing operations against India. Cecil Chaudhry , another hero of the nation, was his group captain.

December 4 , 1971 was the day when he was assigned a do and die mission. He was assigned to fly and destroy the Indian special air station at Jamnagar. Missiles from hat station were creating problems for Pakistan and it was decided to destroy it.

The codename of the mission was DOD ( DO and Die). He was successful in his mission. The indian base was completely destroyed. After completing his mission he was hit by an Indian missile. As per the aviation history of Pakistan Air Force: “It was widely speculated that his aircraft was shot down by an Indian surface to air missile and that he had been captured. However, after the war, India denied shooting down such an aircraft on 6 December and was unable to track down the pilot. On 8 December, he was officially declared as missing in action . The Government of Pakistan posthumously awarded him the third highest military award , the Sitara-e-Jurat (Star of Courage), in 1971.”

