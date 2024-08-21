Bangladesh has brought down the ‘Wall of Brahman’ and its hideous structure, a more significant event than the Berlin Wall collapse.

Bangladesh has long been seen as a colony by India. Bangladesh’s younger generation has revolted against this Hindu chauvinism and stated that their country is an independent state rather than an Indian colony. on actuality, the sculptures being smashed on Bangladesh’s street coaches are a symbol of the Brahman wall being shattered.

It would be incorrect to assume that this was just a response to the Mukti Bahini employment quota.

Such a substantial shift occurs gradually; eventually, fear escalates into a major event at a specified moment.

Nothing surprising happened; India had anticipated such a situation.

In 2021, Modi visited Bangladesh’s Golden Jubilee celebrations. In Bangladesh, there have been protests against Modi. The writers went so far as to argue that today marks the golden jubilee of Indian enslavement rather than Bangladesh’s. Even riots erupted, but they were put down.

On November 23, 2023, the Times of India published a story by Pinaki Chakraborty titled “Why is anti-India sentiment increasing in Bangladesh?”

The Diplomat stated on June 17, 2023, that Bangladesh is seeing a surge in anti-Indian sentiment.

Swadesh Roy of India Today said on May 13, 2024, that anti-Indianism has spread over Bangladesh like a chronic sickness.

.On December 21, 2005, or 19 years ago, Ramananda Sengupta of Rediff wrote an article titled “Why Bangladesh Hates India.”India treated Bangladesh as a colony. The Awami League aided this. As a result, the Brahmin wall has collapsed, burying the Awami League.

Bangladesh has been most severely exploited economically by India. While there is some truth to the fallacies surrounding trade volume, India used to import products worth about $1.5 billion from Bangladesh and export goods worth approximately $10 billion.

Bangladesh has a $8 billion yearly deficit. The following generation started to question why this was a one-sided relationship.

Bangladesh is home to 54 rivers that have their source in India. For twenty-five years after its establishment, Bangladesh kept asking for a water-sharing agreement, but no deal was made during that period. In 1996, a deal was reached, but it was never implemented. India did not discuss water issues with Bangladesh between 1996 and 2024.

A similar event happened at the Sunodia seaport. Hasina Wajid stripped Bangladesh of its deep-sea port, which is exactly what India wanted.

Big ships had to dump their cargo in Singapore and Sri Lanka since they were unable to anchor at ports like Chittagong and other similar locations. From there, little ships deliver it to Bangladesh. The building of a deep-water port project received assistance from China. India put pressure on Hasina Wajid to drop the initiative.

This was bound to bring the result and the result is there.