A peculiar yet recognisable proposal has emerged from across the western border, as Pakistan adjusts its approach to the current wave of terrorism. The deputy interior minister of Afghanistan, Mohammad Nabi Omari, recently advocated for negotiations between the Pakistani government and the outlawed TTP during an iftar in Khost.

Few prominent Afghan Taliban commanders have openly said that they support this alternative, despite the fact that it has long been assumed by the Kabul authorities. While giving advice to Islamabad and the TTP’s “brothers,” Mr. Omari noted that Al Qaeda was not present in his nation. Additionally, he said that the “brothers” might carry on their campaign for “100 years” without seeing any progress in the TTP-Pakistan battle. Conversely, the Foreign Office has dismissed the idea of holding talks with the TTP.

The Taliban’s annoyance with the TTP may have led to the Afghan minister’s proposal. He said, seemingly alluding to TTP terrorism, “We have nothing to do with it, but we are getting the heat for it.”

In Pakistan’s view, negotiations with the TTP had previously been attempted; nevertheless, once the ‘ceasefire’ broke down in November 2022, the terrorist group began a wave of murderous bloodshed against this nation that is still going on. The TTP, according to numerous observers, used the previous ceasefire to reorganise, and the PTI-led government at the time came under fire for allowing terrorists to retake their former strongholds in KP.

Pakistan really cannot afford to fight the TTP or any other terrorist organisation “forever.” However, talks have to start from a strong stance, and essential issues like the Constitution’s supremacy cannot be compromised. There’s not much evidence to suggest that the TTP will follow this structure. They had previously demanded that Fata’s merger with KP be reversed and that individuals accused of horrific acts of terrorism be granted amnesty. Fulfilling these two demands—forgiving the murderers of thousands of Pakistanis and undoing a constitutional amendment at the insistence of individuals who have no regard for the law—would be tantamount to the state giving up.

De-radicalization of these components would be necessary if lower-ranking TTP cadres who had not committed any crimes wanted to turn themselves in. However, it would be a grave mistake to accept the TTP’s leadership without reservation. The Afghan Taliban should make sure that their “brothers” do not attack Pakistan, rather than encouraging negotiations with the TTP. The only course of action that the government could tolerate would be for the TTP to disarm and for those responsible for terrorist acts to go to jail. There should be no repetition of the botched attempt at terms negotiations with the TTP.