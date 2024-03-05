In an unusual turn of events for March, which usually signals the arrival of spring, parts of Pakistan are experiencing bitterly cold temperatures and nonstop rain. Pakistan is facing dire repercussions from climate change, from the flooded streets of Gwadar, Balochistan, to the icy roads of Quetta, the snow-blocked roads of Gilgit-Baltistan, and the flood-affected areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the death toll has risen to at least 35. In trying to address the difficulties brought on by these unfavorable weather conditions, the disaster management agencies in the three regions are overburdened.Residents of Karachi, a city with mild winters, are forced to unpack winter clothing they had assumed they had stored away for the year. Such unanticipated natural events demand a change in our country’s strategy. Because we can no longer rely on historical data, climate adaptation needs to be given top priority.

In order to achieve this, the recently elected administration needs to create and carry out a thorough policy for climate adaptation. This policy should specify precise procedures for giving the most vulnerable areas financial and technical support in order to ensure a fair and inclusive response to climate challenges. We must make investments in state-of-the-art meteorological forecasting and early warning systems, particularly for prompt evacuations from disaster-affected areas. The extensive destruction of homes in KP further emphasizes how crucial infrastructure resilience is. We need to build or adapt our physical structures to withstand severe weather. In tandem, we need to establish resilient communication systems that keep running in times of emergency so that impacted communities can get information and assistance when they most need it. In addition, community service is crucial. The risks associated with weather-related emergencies can be significantly reduced by local communities that have the resources and expertise to handle such situations. Furthermore, there needs to be a constant push toward climate mitigation initiatives. Afforestation and reforestation, wetland restoration, and sustainable land management are examples of initiatives that not only lessen a region’s susceptibility to natural disasters but also aid in the worldwide effort to combat climate change. We have seen how vulnerable we are to climate change over the last week. In order to adjust to these new climate realities, we must take the initiative. We are now traversing the gauntlet of climate change; we can no longer look away from it.