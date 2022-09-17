Antonio Guterres, the secretary-general of the United Nations (UN), thanked Jamat-e-welfare Islami’s organization Al-Khidmat Foundation for its relief and rescue efforts, Guterres is now on a solidarity visit to flood-devastated Pakistan.

A day earlier, Guterres arrived in Pakistan on a two-day visit to show support for the flood victims there.

During his visit, he reportedly met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss the situation in the wake of extraordinary rainfall that led to floods that devastated the country.

Muhammad Abdus Shakoor, President of the Alkhidmat Foundation, briefed the UN secretary-general about the ongoing relief and rescue efforts in the flood-affected areas during their meeting.

According to reports, the President of the UN was notified by the president of the Al khidmat Foundation that more than 33 million people have been impacted by floods and are currently struggling with the worst displacement concerns.

At the time, Guterres lauded the Alkhidmat Foundation for its excellent work and the group’s efforts in communities hit by floods.

The UN head was “delighted to learn that Pakistanis are a brave people who can cope with any condition, be it social, political, or natural.” Pakistan is most impacted while making the least contribution to climate change: Despite its small role in the phenomena, UN chief Guterres claimed that Pakistan is one of the nations most impacted by climate change.

At a briefing at the National Flood Response Coordination Centre (NFRCC) with PM Shehbaz, Guterres remarked, “Pakistan has had a minimal contribution to climate change but [it] is one of the most severely affected by the effects of climate change.

Though Pakistan estimates the losses from the floods at $18 billion, the UN has made an appeal for $160 million in aid to help the country cope with the tragedy.