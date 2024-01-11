For the second time, the Peshawar High Court has overruled the Election Commission’s unfortunate order depriving the PTI of its famous election symbol in advance of the next general election. Arriving just in time, the ruling reverses one of the biggest setbacks the PTI has faced in advance of the next elections. The ECP had claimed it had the right to adopt the party’s symbol due to purported irregularities in the PTI’s intraparty election last month. But the PHC decided yesterday that this was insufficient justification to deny a political party its main method of voting day collection.The court further ruled that the ECP’s earlier order was “illegal, without any lawful authority and of no legal effect.” The short order stated, “The PTI is entitled to the election symbol strictly in terms of Sections 215 and 217 read with any other enabling provision of the Election Act, 2017 and Election Rules, 2017.”

It is important to note that had the ECP chosen to remove the bat, the PTI’s candidates would have been limited to running as independents in the elections that are scheduled for February 8. Any party’s chances of winning an election would be severely damaged by such a harsh punishment, particularly since most constituencies have multiple candidates running for the same party ticket and it is impossible for the parties’ supporters to determine which of the individuals namedFurthermore, in the event that no candidate’s name is accompanied by the well-known election symbol, voters for the parties will be unable to determine which of the candidates listed on the ballot is officially supported by their party. This could make the difference between a sizable victory and a resounding defeat if enough voters are perplexed, which is highly likely given the diversity of candidates on the ballot. It appears that the PHC recognized the gravity of these outcomes when it overturned the ECP’s order in its most recent decision. It is the right choice as a result. No political party has ever been forced to run for office without its emblem, as was noted in the courtroom arguments regarding the issue, with the exception of aExcept in dictatorships, no party has ever been forced to run for office without its emblem. Although it is unfortunate that this is the situation, the court has thankfully decided in favor of a fair contest. The battle to win is now between the PTI, PPP, and PML-N. Now is the time to really get the campaigns going.