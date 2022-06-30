The British government said on Wednesday that Britain will provide Ukraine with another 1 billion pounds ($1.2 billion) in military assistance as NATO dubbed Russia the most “direct threat” to Western security.

The money will be used to improve the defence capabilities of Ukraine, including air defence systems, unmanned aerial vehicles, new electronic warfare gear, and thousands of pieces of equipment for Ukrainian soldiers.



“British weapons, equipment, and training are transformin\g Ukraine’s defences against this attack. And we’ll keep supporting the Ukrainian people wholeheartedly to make sure Putin fails in Ukraine “In a statement, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.