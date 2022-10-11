More than 1,300 World Cup fans from England and Wales who have been subject to sanctions will not be allowed to go to Qatar for this year’s tournament, according to the UK’s Home Office.

Soccer fans are prohibited from going to the sport’s championship game, which starts on November 20 and lasts until December 18, under the new rules, which went into force on Friday.

“We will not let the activities of a small number of scofflaws tarnish what will be a fantastic competition,” said Home Secretary Suella Braverman. According to a warning from the Home Office, breaking the rules might result in a six-month prison sentence and an unlimited fine.

Anyone who “has already caused trouble and is deemed likely to do so again” will also be subject to a travel ban.Because violence, abuse, and disorder are not acceptable in our society and will not be allowed during the World Cup, we take a stern stand. Braverman continued.