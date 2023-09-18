Now that we have discussed how the Indian government has abolished article 370 of its constitution in sheer violation of the guarantees provided to the people of IOK under its own constitution, it will be of paramount importance to go through article 25 of the Indian constitution as it is an exposure of the ugly face of Indian secularism.

It has been bandied about with abandon that India is a secular state. However the fact is that from the very first day India is not a secular state. Not only Modi or Singh Parivar but the article 25 of the Indian constitution itself speaks volumes of the fact that India is an extremist Hindu state.

You will be astounded and even shocked to know that article 25 of the Indian constitution has refused to acknowledge Sikhism as a religion. As per this article Sikhs are also Hindus. This is the worst kind of intolerance against religious minorities. This is actually what they call Hindutva, i.e., the Hinduization of India.

Here is the shameful article 25 of Indian constitution.. Let’s have a read.

“Subject to public order, morality and health and to the other provisions of this Part, all persons are equally entitled to freedom of conscience and the right freely to profess, practice and propagate religion.

(2) Nothing in this article shall affect the operation of any existing law or prevent the State from making any law –

(a) regulating or restricting any economic, financial, political or other secular activity which may be associated with religious practice;

(b) providing for social welfare and reform or the throwing open of Hindu religious institutions of a public character to all classes and sections of Hindus1 .

Explanation I. – The wearing and carrying of kirpans shall be deemed to be included in the profession of the Sikh religion.

Explanation II. – In sub-clause (b) of clause (2), the reference to Hindus shall be construed as including a reference to persons professing the Sikh, Jain or Buddhist religion, and the reference to Hindu religious institutions shall be construed accordingly”

This explanation 2 is manifesto of Hindutva. This was not done by BJP or Sangh parivar. It was promulgated by the Congress. What does this mean? It means there is no difference between BJP and Congress. They don’t differ in their ideology. They only differ in their policies to implement the Hindutva.