Elon Musk’s social media platform X (Twitter’s new name) faces another big challenge after Threads.

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey’s new social media platform Blue Sky is now set to hit X.

Now there is no need to create an account or login to view the posts of this platform.

In fact, now everyone can see people’s posts on the Blue Sky app or web version.

Blue Sky Chief Executive Jay Graber made the announcement in a blog post a few days ago.

Blue Sky’s logo has also been changed and a butterfly is now being used.

Previously, a blue sky with clouds was used as the logo.

Currently, BlueSky’s membership is dependent on an invite, but its app has been downloaded millions of times.

Jack Dorsey has been working on this new platform for a long time and unlike X, this new social media platform has user data stored on independent servers, meaning it cannot be accessed.

Jack Ducey has said in the past that he regrets commercializing Twitter and would prefer to work on an open-source project if given the chance.

In a tweet in August 2022, he said, ‘My biggest regret is that Twitter became a company’.

Work on the Blue Sky project began in 2019, and Twitter initially provided capital for the platform.

It was later handed over to an independent company in 2022.

Blue Sky CEO Jay Graber said some time ago that the social media network allows users to design their own feeds.

“We want to prioritize consumer protection right from the start,” he said.