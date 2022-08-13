BEIRUT: After the Turkish foreign minister called for rapprochttps://dailythepatriot.com/hement between Syrian opposition organisations sponsored by Ankara and the government of Syrian President Bashar al Assad, thousands of people protested in areas of northern Syria controlled by rebels on Friday.

The northwest of Syria, close to the Turkish border, is the final territory still held by rebels aiming to overthrow Assad more than 11 years after the civil war began. Control is shared between jihadist organisations and other rebels supported by Turkey.

The Turkish government keeps hundreds of troops stationed there and supports a coalition of anti-Assad armed organisations operating under the name Syrian National Army (SNA)

There won’t be a lasting peace unless we find a way to reconcile the opposition and the regime, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told media in Ankara on Thursday.

Following his remarks, demonstrations broke out in areas of rebel-held Syria. On Thursday night, protesters removed Turkish flags form police stations and administrative buildings while parading opposition flags through the streets.

Mahmoud Salo, a 45-year-old teacher, stated at a demonstration in Azaz, Idlib, “We have lived under this criminal for 11 years, and then we will continue with our revolution.”

On Friday, there were some 3,000 protesters in Azaz, and there were also demonstrations in other regions of the neighbouring Aleppo province and the northwestern Idlib province.