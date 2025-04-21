After returning to the White House, US President Donald Trump’s actions and statements have caused a stir around the world.

According to the World News Agency, the first 100 days of President Donald Trump’s second term in office will be completed on April 30, and so far President Trump has taken presidential powers to new heights.

The 78-year-old President Trump said at an event that his second term is more powerful than ever. When I say ‘do this,’ it gets done.

Donald Trump defended his tariff policy and expressed his determination to fulfill America’s own agenda first.

The US president, calling his direction correct, said that he is achieving his goals with great success.

However, his critics have described the first 100 days of the government as an “authoritarian regime” and called his policies a cause of chaos.

Political historian Matt Dalke says that Trump’s second term in office has been marked by a more authoritarian mindset and actions than ever before.

He added that Donald Trump has been presenting himself as the protagonist of a “reality show” by facing questions from reporters in the Oval Office every day and signing executive orders.

Trump’s critics also say that the new president’s second term is giving access to specific and favored news organizations in the White House.

In addition, President Trump’s attitude towards the judiciary has been aggressive, where he has tied several law firms involved in past cases to strict contracts.

Political analysts say that Trump’s approval rating after the completion of his first 100 days is the lowest of any president since World War II. Except for his own first term.

Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski said that we are all afraid, while Professor Barbara Trish said that the president is making decisions without regard to constitutional restrictions.

Critics also say that President Trump, in imitation of Russia’s expansionist ambitions, has signaled an increase in American influence by making territorial claims to Greenland, Panama and Canada.

Trump has targeted educational institutions, universities and cultural centers, appointing himself the head of a major arts center and eliminating diversity programs.

Similarly, immigrants are being rounded up and forcibly sent to dangerous prisons in remote areas.

It should be remembered that US President Donald Trump took the oath of office on January 20 and approved some important but controversial measures on the same day.