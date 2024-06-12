When an IED attack blew up their vehicle on Sunday in Lakki Marwat, seven troops paid the ultimate price. This tragic incident served as yet another stark reminder of the state’s incapacity to properly combat the growing threat of terrorism. No lives were lost when police in Bajaur successfully repelled a militant onslaught that same evening. Even though we should be thankful for little favors, it is important to recognize that these kinds of things happen far too frequently: according to CRSS data, 281 citizens and security personnel died in the first quarter of 2024. This calls for taking military action. The rise of terrorist activity in Pakistan can be attributed to a number of significant incidents, most notably the Afghan Taliban’s 2021 conquest of Kabul. The issue has only gotten worse after the foolish truce with the TTP was broken. Meanwhile, an already complicated situation has gotten even worse due to Kabul’s unwillingness to control the group and make sure Afghan territory isn’t utilized to launch operations against Pakistan. Even in the face of numerous diplomatic attempts and cross-border maneuvers, the Taliban have not demonstrated much desire to rein in the conduct of its fellow extremists. As a result, the TTP has gained confidence and is now able to reorganize and launch complex strikes against targets within Pakistan. Pakistan’s national security is seriously threatened by the existence of TTP sanctuaries in Afghanistan, which are purportedly financed by the Taliban and equipped with cutting-edge weaponry.

Pakistan needs to devise a plan that unifies military and civilian endeavors in order to combat this growing menace. It is necessary to revitalize and reestablish the National Action Plan. Urban warfare, intelligence collection, and IED detection and defuse are among the asymmetric warfare manoeuvres that our security personnel must master. To provide a comprehensive strategy to counterterrorism, the military needs the support of well-trained and well-equipped police forces. It is equally important to guarantee that there is no room for militants and those who support them. This entails close observation of madressahs, educational institutions, and other locations that radicals might congregate. In addition, the state ought to stop providing funds to terrorist organizations. Another thing to think about is border security. In addition to physical obstacles, this entails stepping up patrols and using cutting-edge surveillance equipment to stop militants from infiltrating across borders. Meanwhile, pressure must be used diplomatically to the Afghan Taliban to take effective action against the TTP. In order to create a unified front against the threat posed by extremists based in Afghanistan, this should be supplemented by engaging with players such as China, Russia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates. The armed forces are not the only ones who must fight terrorism. To combat this threat, civil society, law enforcement agencies, and civilian institutions must mobilize. Our security personnel’s martyrdom must not be in vain.