Since last year, Pakistan has been demonstrating its prowess in Twenty20 international cricket, winning a tri-series in New Zealand and making it to the 2021 T20 World Cup semifinals.

The Babar Azam-led side participated in 25 T20I matches between 15 November 2021 and 14 October 2022; they won 16 of them, moving up the list of cricketing nations with the most victories during this time.

The top two teams were India and New Zealand, who each had 26 victories from 35 games played. The Men in Green were ranked third on the list with 12 victories from 18 games played.

Notably, the top sixteen nations have gathered in Australia to compete in the T20 World Cup 2022, which will start tomorrow, October 16, with the first qualification match between Sri Lanka and Namibia.

After a stellar showing in the tri-nation series in New Zealand, the Men in Green will face India to start their campaign for the main event on October 23.