Speaking at the Pakistan Education Endowment Fund ceremony in Islamabad, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the IMF board is meeting today.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said we should go from place to place, ask for loans, and beg the IMF. This is not the way to live. Such things will not work now. China had realized that Pakistan was in trouble. supported

He said that the term of our government will end on August 14, the Election Commission will give the date of the next elections, and whenever the elections are held in October or November, the Election Commission will announce it.

He said that Prime Ministers keep coming and going, Pakistan Education Endowment Fund should remain in place forever, whichever government comes from the people’s votes should give priority to education, promotion of education is not politics, it is time that we focus on education Give, always tried to increase educational scholarships, the world has progressed only through education.