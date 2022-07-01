KABUL — Religious and ethnic leaders from across Afghanistan debated girls’ education at a session organised by Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers on Thursday — but no women were present.

It was the first such gathering since the Taliban gained control of Afghanistan last August after Western forces retreated, a power shift that sparked international worry about a reduction in women’s rights.

In March, the Taliban reversed their declaration that girls’ high schools would open, claiming they would remain closed until a plan based on Islamic law was developed to reopen them.

Sayed Nassrullah Waizi of central Bamiyan province, who attended the Kabul meeting, said girls should be allowed to attend high school.

However, it was unclear how much support this feeling would receive or how the situation would be resolved.

The Taliban’s spokesman stated that the party would respect whatever decision those present made on females’ education, but that the final decision would be made by Supreme Leader Haibatullah Akhunzada.