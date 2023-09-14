Survivors of a migrant boat sinking off the coast of Greece have filed a lawsuit against Greek authorities.

The 40 survivors have filed a lawsuit against the Greek authorities for negligence, complaining that the Greek authorities did not take adequate action in time to save the boat passengers.

The Greek Coast Guard was 70 meters away from the boat at the time of the accident. According to the Greek authorities and the Coast Guard, they had been monitoring the boat for hours but they saw it capsize. She didn’t try to pull the boat out.

It should be remembered that in June of this year, a migrant boat sank in international waters near Greece on its way to Italy.

The boat was said to have been carrying between 400 and 750 migrants from Pakistan, Syria, and Egypt, only 104 passengers were children while 82 bodies were recovered from the sea.