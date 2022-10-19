The survivors of a tragic plane disaster that occurred 50 years ago have admitted that they do not regret turning to cannibalism and eating the deceased passengers in order to survive.On October 13, 1972, bad weather caused a plane carrying 45 people to crash into the Andes highlands.

Twelve people died as a direct result of the tragedy, and numerous others perished from their injuries and the bitter cold. Later, an avalanche claimed the lives of more travellers.The survivors allegedly ate the dead bodies as the food supplies had run out.

However, they “grew used to it,” according to Ramon Sabella, one of the survivors, who described how it felt “awful” and “repugnant.”Because they had “guaranteed one another that if one of us dies, the others were bound to eat their remains,” Sabella claimed that everyone involved agreed to turn to cannibalism with the group’s approval.

One of the survivors, Jose Luis Inciarte, claimed that it took “great exertion of energy and intellect” to consume the deceased passengers.The tragedy served as the basis for the 1993 film “Alive,” which featured the survivors as technical advisers.Every year on December 22, the families of the deceased and the survivors gather to celebrate mass.