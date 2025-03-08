The bodies of Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman and his wife were found in the bathroom and now the surprising cause of death has been revealed.

According to the international news agency, Betsy passed away on February 11, while actor Gene Hackman probably died on February 18, but due to Alzheimer’s, he may not have realized that his wife had died.

After the post-mortem of the bodies of Hollywood actor Gene Hackman and his wife, no evidence of intoxication or use of any prohibited substance was found.

The report said that there was no evidence of murder for both of them, but there are solid facts that their deaths were natural.

According to medical reports, 95-year-old actor Gene died due to high blood pressure and heart disease, while his wife, 65-year-old Betsy, died of a pulmonary virus.

Actor Hackman had been living a quiet life in New Mexico since 2004, saying goodbye to the film world.