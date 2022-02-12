ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Saturday said there had been a surge in sales of the auto sector which clearly indicated that the country had a stable economy.



In the first seven months of the current fiscal year, sales of cars increased by 61.5 percent, trucks by 80 percent, jeeps and pickups by 56 percent, and farm tractors by 16 percent, he said in a tweet while highlighting robust sales in the auto sector.



The minister said overall sales stood at 131,759 units during the seven months. It was 81,569 units in the previous financial year, he added.