On July 5, the Supreme Court (SC) will hear the petition of 25 dissident PTI members of the Punjab Assembly against the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to de-notify them.

25 PTI dissident members who voted for Hamza Shahbaz in the Punjab chief minister election filed a petition against the ECP decision.

Following MPAs voting against party policy, the ECP de-seated the 25 PTI dissidents on May 20.

According to sources, the matter will now be heard by a three-member SC panel led by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial on July 5, along with Justice Ameen ud din Khan and Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar.

According to sources, the Supreme Court has sent notices to all respondents.

The votes of dissident MPs will not be counted.

Previously, the Supreme Court (SC) held that votes cast by dissident members of Parliament (MPs) against the directions of their parliamentary party could not be counted.

In its decision on the presidential referral seeking an interpretation of Article 63(A) of the Constitution regarding defecting MPs, the court stated that the statute cannot be understood in isolation.