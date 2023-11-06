KARACHI: Former President Asif Zardari gave the green signal to party workers to start the election campaign.

In a statement, Asif Zardari said the success of Murtaza Wahab and Abdullah Murad, their success is a special message of the people of Karachi to the opposition.

The former president claimed that the sun of February 8 will rise with the message of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s victory.

Giving the green signal to the workers to start the election campaign, he said that every PPP worker should start the election campaign as Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Kasfir.

It should be noted that after the consensus between the Election Commission and the President of the country, it has been announced to hold general elections in the country on February 8.

A few days ago, former President Asif Zardari said in a statement that he would not allow Nawaz Sharif to become the Prime Minister