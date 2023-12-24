Topline Securities released the list of highest-yielding assets of 2023.

According to Topline Securities, the 2-year laggard is ahead in 2023 and Pakistan Stock Exchange investors have earned 53 percent this year, while investments in Roshan Digital Dollar Certificates have earned 33 percent.

Investments in dollars earned 21% in FY23 and investors in gold earned 18% in FY23, while investors in 3-month government T-bills earned 23% throughout the year.

Bank deposits earned an average of 17 percent in 2023, National Savings Special Savings Schemes earned 13 percent and investments in the mutual fund industry earned 20 percent.

Investments in real estate decreased in 2023, with a minimum return of 6 percent