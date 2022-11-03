In the video statement given to the police, the assailant said that he tried to kill Imran Khan because according to him Imran Khan was misleading people, adhan was being called and decks were being installed, he was shouting. were, my conscience did not care.

The assailant further said that he had planned to attack since the day the Long March left Lahore.

It should be noted that during the long march in Gujranwala, Chairman PTI Imran Khan was injured in an assassination attack.

According to the police, firing took place at the reception camp of PTI at Allahwala Chowk in Gujranwala, causing panic and a stampede in the area, while the security personnel present at the spot immediately detained the assailant. .

After the firing at Allahwala Chowk, the security personnel immediately reached Imran Khan and took him under the fence and put a bullet-proof jacket in front of him.

Sources say that Imran Khan has been shot in the right leg while PTI leader Faisal Javed has also been injured, besides Ahmed Chatha and Chaudhry Muhammad Yusuf.