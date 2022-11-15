Imran Khan, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), sent his sons Qasim and Suleman to London on Tuesday.

From the Zaman Park, Qasim and Suleman, who travelled to Pakistan to see their father Imran Khan, departed for London.

At the time of their departure from the home of the PTI Chairman, strict security arrangements were established.

The sons of Imran Khan arrived in Lahore on Thursday. They spent time together with their father. Because his boys had just arrived, Chairman Imran Khan had scaled back on his political activities.

After an attempt was attempted to kill their father during the PTI’s lengthy march to Islamabad, they went to see him.