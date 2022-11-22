ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Federation of Baseball (PFB) announced on Monday that Pakistan will play host to the six-nation West Asia Baseball Cup in the first few months of 2019. The Cup will be in its fifteenth iteration.

The event will be held in Islamabad from January 26 to February 2 of the next year, according to PFB President Syed Fakhar Ali Shah.

The six countries competing in the event, according to Fakhar, are the hosts Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Nepal.He assured everyone that every effort would be taken to ensure the event’s success.

No shortage of talent existed in the nation, he claimed, but the organisation need money to develop the sport.